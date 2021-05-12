Israel declares emergency in city as riots erupt

Israel has declared a state of emergency in the central city of Lod after rioting by Israeli Arabs, as conflict between Israelis and Palestinians intensified, the BBC reports.

Cars were set alight and 12 people were reported injured in clashes Lod’s mayor likened to a civil war.

Palestinians fired hundreds of rockets deep into Israel, while Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza.

At least 40 people have died in some of the worst violence in years.

Hundreds of missiles were fired at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after an Israeli air strike demolished a tower block in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Israel’s military says it is “targeting militants in Gaza in response to rocket attacks on Jerusalem and other areas.”