Armenia’s Pashinyan offers condolences to Putin over deadly shooting in Kazan

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the tragedy at a school in Kazan.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the tragedy that took place on May 11 this year in Kazan School No. 175. It is especially unfortunate that most of the victims are children,” Pashinyan said.

He asked to convey condolences, words of support to the relatives and friends of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan.

More than 20 others, mostly children, were wounded. A 19-year-old suspect was detained.

Responding to the shooting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review the country’s gun control laws.