Armenian acting FM, UN chief discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The interlocutors highly assessed the effective cooperation established between Armenia and various specialized UN structures.

The conversation mostly focused on the steps to be taken to alleviate the humanitarian, socio-economic situation in Artsakh following the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Presenting Armenia’s work with relevant UN agencies during the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian access, the Acting Minister stressed that Azerbaijan continues to politicize the issue of access and undermine the efforts of the international community.

In the context of urgent humanitarian issues, Acra Aivazian stressed the urgency of repatriating Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held hostage by Azerbaijan.

Acting Minister Aivazian and UN Secretary General Guterres also touched upon the need to introduce effective international mechanisms in the direction of protection and preservation of historical and cultural and religious heritage in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs considered unacceptable the behavior of the Azerbaijani side in blocking the implementation of the international expert mission in endangered cultural sites.

Acting Minister Aivazian attached importance to the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. In this context, Ara Aivazian also emphasized the role of the co-chairs in addressing the consequences of the war.