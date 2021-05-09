To gain new victories we must cherish historical ones – Artsakh MFA

To gain new victories we must always remember and cherish historical ones, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Day of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Լiberation of Shushi in May 1992, and the formation of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh.

May 9 is one of the most memorable and symbolic days in the history of Artsakh and the whole Armenian people,” the Ministry said.



“We proudly remember the heroism of the fighters, thanks to whom we managed to overcome all the challenges and to succeed in the fight against fascism, nationalism and historical injustice. The epochal victories symbolize the nation’s endurance, courage, unbreakable faith and patriotism. And just this is the keynote message of the May Triple Holiday,” the statement reads.

“To gain new victories we must always remember and cherish historical ones. On this momentous holiday, we congratulate our entire society, our brothers and sisters in Armenia and the Diaspora, all the veterans and servicemen who ensure the security of our Motherland,” the Ministry said.

“Peace to our Fatherland. We will definitely celebrate new victories in the future!” it concluded.