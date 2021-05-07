Europe Day 2021 celebration activities in Armenia will be launched on 10 May

The European Union Delegation to Armenia has announced the launching of the Europe Day 2021 activities in Armenia on 10th May.

The activities will be held under the EU-Armenia ‘Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’ theme and will include thematic discussions, cultural events and regional events in Gyumri and Debed. The activities will take place in online-offline formats, ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols at all times.

The Europe Day celebrations will commence with thematic online discussions on Road Safety, Regional Development and Environment, they will continue with regional events concentrated on youth and innovation, as well as tourism and will also include a holographic projection, placement of a photobooth in major cities and musical inputs. The celebrations will culminate with an online concert on 19th May, which will be livestreamed via EU Delegation social media.

The Embassies of EU Member States accredited to Armenia will also join the celebrations.

The European Union Delegation to Armenia would like to inform the media representatives that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the attendance to offline events is limited this year.