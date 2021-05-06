Yerevan, Moscow mull perspectives of organizing Sputnik V production in Armenia – Lavrov

Russia is planning new deliveries of its Sputnik V jab to Armenia and is exploring the possibility of shipping 1 million doses to the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian.

Issues of joint fight against the coronavirus were discussed during the meeting of the top diplomats of the two countries today.

“Several thousand dozes of the vaccine have already been supplied to Armenia, and we are now considering the perspective of purchase by Yerevan of 1 million more dozes, as well as the organization of its production in Armenia,” Lavrov said.