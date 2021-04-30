Armenia’s acting PM visits the Innopolis innovative city in Kazan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the innovative city of Innopolis in Kazan today as part of a working visit to Russia. It is the first Russian city for IT specialists.

Nikol Pashinyan toured the innovative city, got acquainted with the activities of the technopark and the technological environment. Mayor Ruslan Shigaleyev and Director General of the Technopark Renat Khalimov presented the goals and objectives of Innopolis, the current and development programs, the model of city development in public-private partnership.

The city opened in 2015 occupies an area of ​​1,200 hectares and has 3,800 inhabitants. the infrastructure, economy, education and services are based on information technology and robotics. There is a Special Economic Zone with tax benefits, which makes the city attractive for IT companies and startups. Currently, more than 360 companies are registered.

Complex infrastructure for providing services has been created. It includes residential complexes, kindergartens, schools, medical and sports centers, postal and banking departments, etc.

Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the programs and operating conditions of a number of IT companies in the city. Some technological enterprises expressed interest in developing cooperation with Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan also visited the Innopolis University, got acquainted with the educational and research programs for training specialists in the field of technology, which are fully funded by the state.

The Acting Prime Minister noted that the IT sphere in Armenia is developing dynamically, and the government is interested in the continuous improvement of the conditions of the activities of the companies in the field. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan atatched importance to the exchange of experience with Innopolis.

Before the visit to Innopolis, the Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, together with the heads of other governments participating in the sitting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council, visited the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, got acquainted with its activities, current exhibitions and events.