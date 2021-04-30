Armenia to host FIFA Foundation Camp-2021

Armenia has been chosen as the first country to host the FIFA Foundation Camp.

The event organized by the Football Federation of Armenia and the FIFA Foundation will be held May 3-9.

Within the framework of the program, a one-week camp will be organized at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy for 100 children from needy families, orphans, children with disabilities, representatives of national minorities, and families displaced from Artsakh aged 12-14.

The children will take part in fun football trainings and lessons based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

FIFA Foundation President Youri Djorkaeff and FIFA Refereeing Director Massimo Busacca are expected to participate in the events.