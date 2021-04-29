Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap elections in alliance with Hayrenik

The Republican Party of Armenia will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections in alliance with the Hayrenik (Homeland) Party, Vice-President of the Party Armen Ashotyan told reporters after the sitting of the Supreme Body.

The sitting was chaired by President of the Party Serzh Sargsyan.

“As a result of discussions on the possible format of participation, it was decided to form an alliance with the Hayrenik Party,” Ashotyan said.

Hayrenik party is led by former Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan.