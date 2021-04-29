A group of Azerbaijanis crosses the line of contact – Armenia MoD

A group of 8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes crossed the line of contact from the Azerbaijani settlement of Alibeyli and penetrated into the buffer zone, carrying 30-40 meter-long pipes, most probably to establish water supply to the nearby Azerbaijani military position. The incident took place on April 28, at about 11:40.

Noticing the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijanis hurried back to Alibeyli settlement, leaving the pipes in the buffer zone. The servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces showed restraint, did not give in to provocations. The enemy’s activities were stopped.

According to the information received from the National Security Service, no border incidents were registered on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway, which is under the protection of the NSS border troops.

The units of the RA Armed Forces and NSS frontier troops control the situation along the entire length of the border and fulfill the set tasks.





