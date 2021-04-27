Pope Francis donates ambulance and medical equipment to Armenia

Pope Francis expresses his affection for the people of Armenia with a gift of medical equipment, including a new ambulance, Vatican News reports.

The Pope’s representative in Armenia, Archbishop Jose Bettencourt, delivered the gift – a sign of the Holy Father’s care and concern – on Sunday.

The Apostolic Nuncio, blessed a gift from Pope Francis for the Catholic “Redemptoris Mater” Hospital in the northern Armenian town of Ashotsk.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the gift consisted of a new ambulance equipped with state-of-the-art mobile medical equipment and emergency respirators to assist Covid-19 patients.

The country’s Catholic Health Directorate also purchased additional medical equipment to test and treat Covid-19 patients.

Several Vatican organizations joined forces to facilitate the arrival of Pope Francis’ gift.

The “Good Samaritan Foundation”, a humanitarian agency which is part of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, as well as the Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, took part in the gesture of mercy.

The Pope’s gift came a day after the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which recalls the brutal murder of countless Armenian Christians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during World War I.