Torchlight procession in Yerevan marks 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide – Photos

Thousand of people marched from Freedom Square in Yerevan to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in a torchlight procession commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Related Articles
Biden, Erdogan talk on phone, agree to meet in June
April 23, 2021, 22:44
White House refrains from comments on the content of Biden’s April 24th statement
April 23, 2021, 22:14
Macron pens letter to Sarkissian on 106 anniversary of Armenian Genocide
April 23, 2021, 21:40
Lithuanian MPs call for broader recognition of Armenian Genocide
April 23, 2021, 19:47
Lithuanian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Armenia
April 23, 2021, 19:19
Check AlsoClose
-
Fly Armenia plane that diverted to Iran expected to land in YerevanApril 23, 2021, 18:46