Fly Armenia plane that diverted to Iran expected to land in Yerevan

Fly Armenia Airlines’ Boeing 737-300 (national registration number EK-FAA) flew from Tehran to Mehrabad today, and is expected to land at Zvartnots International Airport at 19:15 today.


The return has become possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and as a result of effective cooperation with the Iranian side.

The Civil Aviation Committee will provide additional clarification on the results of its investigation into the case.

