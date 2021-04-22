Canadian MP urges Foreign Minister to call for release of Armenian POWs

In a letter to Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, Parliamentary Leader of the Green Party of Canada, MP Elizabeth May urges the government to follow the recommendations of Human Rights Watch and call for the immediate release of Armenian POWs, reports the Armenian National Committee of Canada.
