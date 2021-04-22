Artsakh Defense Army reports ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani side

Artsakh’s defense Army reports ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side in different directions.

The enemy has been violating the ceasefire in the recent days using firearms of different caliber.

While the Azerbaijani forces would usually shoot in the air in the past, they are now frequently firing at the Defense Army’s combat positions and peaceful settlements, the Army said.



“Convinced that the above-mentioned violations are aimed at creating panic among the people of Artsakh, as well as undermining the implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, we call on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from such provocative actions and to adhere to the agreements reached,” the Defense Army said in a statement.