Los Angeles declares April as Armenian History Month

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisers has unanimously approved two motions in support of Armenian communities.

One of thenmotions recognizes April 24 as the Day of Remembrance in solemn recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and the second declares April as Armenian History Month.

“Los Angeles County is strengthened by the tremendous contributions of Armenians. I value the voice of our Armenian residents and will continue to shine a light on their history, accomplishments, and priorities,” Kathryn Barger says.