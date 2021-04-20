PoliticsTop

Baroness Cox questions government on Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 20, 2021, 11:49
Baroness Caroline Cox questioned the government on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and whether it will be formally observed this year, reports the Armenian National Committee of UK.

