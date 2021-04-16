New pop-up art exhibit in Glendale honors Armenian culture

Three pop-up art exhibits in Glendale present Armenia’s rich culture, Fox 11 reports.

MY RELIC is a contemporary view on the Armenian culture through the lens of female artists.

According to organizers, each exhibit explores the ‘ability to heal, move forward, and grow through a variety of themes broadly construed as relics.’

The local art community was called upon to help. Old shoes were donated and repurposed in one of the exhibits, artists also contacted museums and libraries for archived Armenian relics.

Local bakeries also donated Armenian flatbread, known as Lavash, which was used as the main medium for one the exhibits. Artists also incorporated wheat and lentil seeds to symbolize rebirth and growth.

The exhibit is dedicated to the soldiers and families of the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Thousands of people died in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.

“We dedicate this work to the Armenian people of Artsakh – the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives fighting for their right to exist on their ancestral homeland. We are with you,” read an Instagram post by She Loves Collective which is hosting the exhibit.

The pop-up exhibits is available to view from April 11th to April 25th. Due to COVID-19 guidelines the exhibit will be viewed from the windowscapes located at 117, 123, and 127 North Artsakh Avenue in Glendale.