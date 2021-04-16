Armenian President meets Georgia’s Parliament Speaker, encourages implementation of joint projects

President Armen Sarkissian visited the Georgian Parliament today, where he met with Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze. The meeting was also attended by the First Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Head of the Georgia-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Georgy Volski, Vice Speakers Levan Loseliani, Avtandil Enikudze, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Nikoloz Samkharadze, MPs Samvel Manukyan and Sumbat Kyureghyan.

The Speaker of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze welcomed the official visit of the President of Armenia to Georgia, emphasizing that these are very dynamic and interesting times for the two countries, and “now is a good moment for the future of our democracies.”

“I am confident that Armenia and its people will use this cooperation to develop opportunities, create new perspectives, strengthen democracy and the economy,” he said.

Archil Talakvadze expressed support for Armenia’s progress and development, emphasizing that they are in favor of peace and settlement of issues through dialogue.

Noting that there are other challenges in the region, including the coronavirus, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament thanked for the effective cooperation with Armenia during the coronavirus.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, President Armen Sarkissian particularly noted that the strength of small countries is conditioned by its actions.

“In this context, countries like Armenia and Georgia should be actively involved in international relations, in relations with friendly or neighboring countries, be they large or small, or superpowers,” said President Sarkissian.

“You need to have special relations, especially with relatives. Georgia is just like that for us. It is not by chance that I accepted the invitation of the President of Georgia to come and talk about the situation, to exchange information and to talk about the future,” the President said.

According to the President of Armenia, the economic situation is quite difficult, as the economies of both countries have been significantly damaged by the coronavirus. “We should encourage the implementation of joint programs, as regional joint programs can be much more attractive for international investors,” said President Sarkissian.

The President noted that the times are challenging for the world, including for the two countries. “I think it is time for both of us to think about what steps should be taken for the stability, predictability and security of the region,” said President Sarkissian.

In the context of security and stability issues in the region, President Sargsyan considered it inadmissible that months after the war against Artsakh broke out, Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian servicemen and civilians captive, violating all norms of international humanitarian law.