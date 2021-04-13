SportTop

Florentino Pérez named president of Real Madrid until 2025

The ceremony to declare Florentino Pérez as president of Real Madrid C. F. and its Board of Directors took place this morning at Real Madrid City:

Since July 2000, under the presidency of Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid have won 47 titles across both areas. 26 in football: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 5 LaLigas, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups. And 21 in basketball: 2 European Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 6 Leagues, 6 Copa del Rey and 6 Spanish Super Cups.

Florentino Pérez is now facing his sixth term as president of Real Madrid, until 2025.

