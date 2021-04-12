Armenia set to roll our Covid-19 vaccination

Armenia will roll out the Covid-19 vaccination on April 13, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told a press conference today.

The vaccination will start with AstraZeneca. The Russian Sputnik V will also be used in a few days, she said.

The AstraZeneca shot will not be given to citizens under 55. People in at-risk groups will be vaccinated first. These include people over 65, health workers (aged 55 and over), people with chronic diseases, residents and workers of nursery homes.

As the dozes of Sputnik V are limited, preference will be given to health workers aged 18-54, people with chronic diseases under 54, residents and workers of social care centers under 54.