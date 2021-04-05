Armenian FM receives MEP Francois-Xavier Bellamy

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian received French Member of the European Parliament Francois-Xavier Bellamy.

The sides hailed the privileged nature of the Armenian-French relations intertwined with centuries-old traditions and common values.

The interlocutors attached importance to the further development of effective cooperation in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.



Minister Aivazian and MEP Bellamy exchanged views on the situation in the region following the Azerbaijani-Turkish war against Artsakh.