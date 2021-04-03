French MEP François-Xavier Bellamy visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today, the Armenian genocide Museum-Institute informs.

The lawmaker was greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan who presented the history of the memorial.

François-Xavier Bellamy laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

The MEP also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum and left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

At the end of the visit, Harutyun Marutyan handed him books in English and French.