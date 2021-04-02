Tribute to memory of April four-day war heroes

On behalf of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on April 2 flowers were laid at the graves of the April Four-Day War heroes in Yerablur military pantheon, and a wreath was laid at the Memorial to Perished Freedom-Fighters.

In April 2016, in violation of the 1994 Agreement on the complete cessation of fire and hostilities, Azerbaijan, employing its entire offensive military arsenal, launched a large-scale aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting the positions of the Defense Army, the civilian infrastructures and border settlements.

During the April War, Azerbaijan committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, in particular, brutal killings, tortures and inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, which were recorded and documented.