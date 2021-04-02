Public funeral for Artsakh Hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan held in Yerevan

Public funeral for legendary commander, Artsakh Hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was held at Sports and Concert Complex after Stepan Demirchyan.

A religious service will be held at St. Hovhannes Church in Kond district on Saturday, April 3.

According to his wish, Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan will be laid to rest in Davitashen family cemetery.

President Armen Sarkissian also attended the funeral.

Legendary military commander, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan passed away ton March 31 aged 81.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was the leader of the Armenian forces during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and Armenia’s former Deputy Minister of Defense.

Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as the commander of the operation of liberation of Shushi on May 8, 1992.

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. After graduating from a high school in Tbilisi, he decided to become an officer. He attended the Baku Combined Arms Command School and later the Leningrad Military Academy of Rear Services and Transportation.

He served in Afghanistan where he earned the nickname “Mountain Fox.”

The President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi in 2009.