Armenia to face Romania in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Armenia will host Romania in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at Republican Stadium in Yerevan tonight.

Armenia are one of the ten sides in Europe’s 55 to start their qualifying campaign with two wins from two. Back-to-back clean sheets against Liechtenstein and, more impressively, Iceland has given the Armenians some hope ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Not only have Armenia won their first two games, they have also kept a clean sheet in both to match Group J pacesetters – and four-time world champions – Germany stride for stride.

Romania began their qualification with a 3-2 victory over North Macedonia in which they had a scare after giving up a two-goal lead. A slender but fairly comfortable defeat against Germany in their second match was expected.