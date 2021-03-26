Caucasus: Construction and Renovation Expo 2021 opens in Yerevan

The Caucasus: Construction and Renovation Expo 2021 17th international exhibition opened at Yerevan EXPO complex today.

The three-day exhibition was organized by the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and LOGOS EXPO Center Exhibition Company.





Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan noted in his opening remarks that construction is one of the important spheres in Armenia, and the exhibition is a very good opportunity for companies to show their products, find new partners and sales opportunities.

“Parallel to the recovery of the economy, these companies have a lot of work to do,” said the Minister of Economy, adding that everything must be done to restore the exhibition life in Armenia.





Vahan Kerobyan walked around the exhibition halls, watched the pavilions with, noted with satisfaction that the products presented by Armenian companies, as well as foreign organizations, are better than the Turkish ones in terms of quality, and could completely replace them.



The largest construction expo in Armenia has brought together about 90 construction companies from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Iran.

The thematic sections of the exhibition are: construction technologies and vehicles, construction materials, wood and metal collections, energy-heat-water supply, security, heating-ventilation systems, ceramics and stone, wall and ceiling decor, coverings and insulators, floor coverings, varnishes and paints, doors and windows, furniture and accessories, real estate and design, interior and exterior design, stained glass, swimming pools, sanitary ware.

The exhibition will run until March 27.