The Kardashians, Serj Tankian join challenge to urge Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian-American reality TV starts Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian, producer Eric Esrailisn have joined the challenge to call on President Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Anyone willing to join the challenge should share an Instagram post by Samadeus D. Arnoqyan and challenge five friends to recognize the Armenian Genocide and take action on ANCA’s website to ensure the US fully and formally recognizes this crime as well.

“April 24th, 1915 marks the beginning of The Armenian Genocide, when Turkey began their massacre of 1.5 million Armenians. Today, Turkey denies this as they also deny their Greek Assyrian and Kurdish genocides. Because “those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it,” I hope YOU join us in this month-long campaign for recognizing The Armenian Genocide. I’m posting this Forget-Me-Not because I’ve contacted my representatives at anca.org/genocide – so that they too never forget,” initiator of the campaign Samadeus D. Arnoqyan says.



