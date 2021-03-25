Armenia, Iraq seek to deepen defense cooperation

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.



After the official welcoming ceremony at the Armenian Ministry of Defense, a private conversation took place between the Ministers of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Iraq, which was followed by a meeting with the delegations.



The interlocutors discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Iraq in the field of defense, attached importance to the opportunities for cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest: exchange of experience, regular military-political consultations, military-technical cooperation.



Issues related to regional security were also discussed during the meeting. Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression, the process of implementation of the agreements reached after the end of hostilities.



The parties signed a Statement of Intent on cooperation in the field of defense between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Iraq and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

The document also envisages the preparation and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of defense.



The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.