Armenian Parliament votes to lift the martial law

The Armenian National Assembly voted 118 to 1 with one abstention to lift the martial law.

The draft was submitted by the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia Parties.

Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday offered the ruling My Step block to support the initiative of the parliamentary opposition on lifting the martial law, considering that it would have to be abolished ahead of the snap elections set for June 20.

Armenia introduced the martial law on September 27, 2020, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Artsakh.