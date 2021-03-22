Canada permitted shipment of electronic receiver components to Turkey in 2020

New documents reveal Canada had given permit to ship electronic receiver components to Turkey, despite the arms ban, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.

“In addition to the exemptions given to WESCAM in May 2020, the Government of Canada also gave exemptions to Telemus Warfare Inc., to ship electronic receiver components to Turkey, despite the October 2019 arms ban,” ANCC said.

“It’s time for Canada to put its obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty above all else and stop giving-in to Turkish pressure,” ANCC stated.