Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 15 servicemen to Armenian side

Today, at the intersection of Karmir Shuka-Shekher communities in the Martuni region, the Azerbaijani side handed over to the Armenian side the remains of 15 (preliminary data) servicemen from the Varanda (Fizuli) region, who were killed during the hostilities and are still missing.

Their identities will be clear after a forensic examination.

From November 13, 2020 until today, the total number of remains found or transferred from Azerbaijan beyond the control of Artsakh (preliminary data) is 1518.