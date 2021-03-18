Bright Armenia says June 20 acceptable as a date for snap elections

June 20 is an acceptable date for snap parliamentary elections, leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan has said.

He made the announcement after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“In response to our demand for holding elections as soon as possible, the Prime Minister suggested discussing June 20 as an election day, a deadline,” Marukyan said in a Facebook post.

“I have stressed the need to hold elections in a short period of time, not to leave them until autumn or 2023,”Marukyan said, adding that June 20 is an acceptable date.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the date earlier today after talks with leader of Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan.