Armenia, Estonia keen to develop bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Estonia Eva-Maria Liimets. Minister Aivazian congratulated his Estonian counterpart on assuming the post of the Foreign Minister, wishing success in her important mission.

Ministers Aivazian and Liimets discussed a number of issues on bilateral agenda. The sides reiterated their willingness to give a new impetus to the cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest. The importance of regular contacts and consultations between the Foreign Ministers and was emphasized in this regard.

Ministers Aivazian and Liimets exchanged views on the issues of the Armenia-EU partnership. In this regard, the interlocutors highlighted the entry into force and the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Minister Aivazian stressed that CEPA is an effective toolkit for the implementation of democratic, human rights and rule of law reforms in Armenia.

During the phone conversation, the Foreign Minister of Armenia and Estonia discussed in detail the issues of regional security and stability.