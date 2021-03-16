Turkey has applied for Canadian WESCAM camera permits bound for Azerbaijan

The newly released documents of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian House of Commons reveal that Turkey has applied for WESCAM gear permits that are bound to Azerbaijan, explicitly mentioning the Azerbaijani Airforce as the end-user of the product, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.



“The Canadian government has a moral duty to categorically deny these permits and send a clear message to Ankara and Baku that Canada will not be complicit in their crimes against humanity,” ANCC said.



L3Harris Wescam is a Canadian company specializing in the production of gyro-stabilized, EO-IR imaging systems. Wescam Inc. is a subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies.