Armenians, Jews rally in front of Elbit Systems, demand to stop weapon supplies to Azerbaijan

The Armenian diaspora in Israel and dozens of Jews rallied in front of the building of the military corporation Elbit Systems, which produces weapons supplied to Azerbaijan.

The protesters demanded to stop the supplies to the Aliyev regime, which uses weapons against civilians, blogger Alexander Lapshin informs.

The rally was organized by the Union of the Armenian Communities in Israel.

The blogger presents the translation of what the protester chanted:

-Azerbaijan is ruled by a dictatorial regime that occupies 168th place out of 180 possible in the world in terms of civil liberties.

-Azerbaijan is spreading Armenophobia and promoting intolerance towards national minorities.

-Azerbaijan uses Israeli weapons to strike at the peaceful civilian population in Karabakh.

-Azerbaijan is an unreliable ally for Israel with its growing Islamic fundamentalism, and in the near future there will be a change of power there for a hostile one for Israel and the Jews.

-Thousands of Armenians saved Jews from the Nazis during World War II, while Israel not only fails to recognize the Armenian genocide, but also supplies weapons to Azerbaijan.