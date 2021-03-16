Armenian PM receives OSCE Chair, stresses the need for Artsakh’s self-determination

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde.

First, the Prime Minister and Mrs. Linde had a private conversation, then the meeting continued in an expanded format.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the OSCE Chairperson -in-Office to Armenia, congratulated her and wished her fruitful activity in this responsible mission. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of close cooperation with the OSCE in ensuring stability and security.

The Prime Minister stressed that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is possible only within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in this context the need to intensify the activities of the Minsk Group in the resumption of the peace process and a comprehensive settlement. In this regard, the Prime Minister stressed the need to clarify the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and realize the right of Artsakh Armenians to self-determination.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, only through constructive efforts and the creation of an appropriate environment will it be possible to establish stability and long-lasting peace in the region, but the ongoing aggressive and destructive statements by the President of Azerbaijan do not contribute to that. The Prime Minister stressed that many issues remain unresolved, including the status of Nagorno Karabakh, humanitarian issues, protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, and the identity of cultural heritage, noting the important role of the OSCE in this regard.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that the return of prisoners of war and civilians remains a top priority.

As OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ann Linden attached importance to the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the efforts of her personal representative for a lasting solution and the establishment of peace.

According to her, the OSCE and the international community as a whole have a role to play in addressing the current situation helping the parties find ways to resolve the issue. At the same time, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and resolving humanitarian issues, which will also contribute to building an atmosphere of mutual trust.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the regional situation and other issues related to further cooperation.