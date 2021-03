Artsakh Defense Army publishes names of 96 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 96 servicemen killed in action during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh in fall 2020.

Papeyan Harutyun Alik, born in 2001

Poghosyan Aram Khazhak, born in 2002

Manukyan Gevorg Yeghishe, born in 2002

Yeghiazaryan Pavlik Vanya, born in 1999

Baghdasaryan Poghos Baghdasar, born in 1999

Mirumyan Levon Samvel, born in 1998

Puluzyan Avetis Ara, born in 2000

Karapetyan Alexander Ashot, born in 2002

Volunteer Simonyan Yura Mnatsakan, born in 1996

Reserve Babayan Narek Arthur, born in 1994

Reserve Mikaelyan Seyran Surik, born in 1983

Reserve Hovsepyan Arshak Garnik, born in 1985

Volunteer Hovhannisyan Arthur Grigor, born 1971

Reserve Ghukasyan Arman Mirza, born in 1976

Reserve Ohanyan Yuri Hovsep, born in 1997

Reserve Balayan Abraham Alexander, born in 1997

Volunteer Harutyunyan Mesrop Vache, born in 1996

Volunteer Mirzoyan Narek Samvel, born in 1995

Volunteer Gasparyan Arayik Ararat, born in 1988

Reserve Matosyan Araik Patvakan, born in 1971

Reserve Hovsepyan Albert Gevorg, born in 1998

Reserve Harutyunyan Zohrak Armen, born in 1987

Reserve Nagdalyan Sargis Ashot, born in 1988

Reserve Margaryan Roman Daniel, born in 1991

Reserve Manukyan Manvel Zaven, born in 1980

Volunteer Deghoyan Artak Pavlik, born in 1979

Volunteer Ghrzoyan Matthew Mkrtich, born in 1959

Reserve Israelyan David Armen, born in 1999

Volunteer Baghdasaryan Shahen Hrachik, born in 1968

Reserve Mirzabekyan Grisha Benik, born in 1978

Reserve Grigoryan Henry Yurik, born in 1978

Reserve Shahverdyan Kamo Yurik, born in 1978

Volunteer Simonyan Yeghishe Emarleti, born in 1968

Sarukhanyan Ghazar Suren, born in 2001

Arstamyan Arthur Karen, born n 2001

Balayan Georgy Armen, born in 2000

Galstyan Narek Sergo, born in 2000

Aydoev David Gerakl, born in 2000

Isayan Hayk Sasun, born in 2000

Vagharshakyan Suren Hambardzum, born in 2002

Yedigaryan Sergey Yerjanik, born in 2000

Karapetyan Artyom Ashot, born in 2001

Avetisyan Artyom Vaghinak, born in 2000

Harutyunyan Paykar Hakob, born in 2000

Avanesyan Artak Arsen, born in in 2000

Hekimyan Azat Andranik, born in 2000

Babayan Arthur Azat, born in 1996

Reserve Tonoyan Hovhannes Vardan, born in 1997

Reserve Hakobyan Arthur Gagik, born in 1979

Reserve Abrahamyan Sergey Vitaly, born in 1978

Reserve Poghosyan Karen Felix, born in 1978

Volunteer Karapetyan Ararat Yurik, born in 1975

Reserve Nazaryan Hrach Sedrak, born in 1983

Hambardzumyan Sevak Sergey, born in 1976

Volunteer Khachatryan Norayr Ararat, born in 1979

Volunteer Grigoryan Ararat Andranik, born in 1968

Reserve Shahsuvaryan Arsen Mkhitar, born in 1974

Reserve Martirosyan Robert Mkrtich, born in 1994

Reserve Almoyan Arakel Varsham, born in 1991

Reserve Parvanyan Arshak Ashot, born in 1981

Volunteer Ohanyan Gevorg Gagik, born in 1989

Reserve Markosyan Hovhannes Armen, born in 1994

Reserve Hayrapetyan Grigor Bagrat, born in 1991

Khachatryan Mnatsakan Gegham, born in 1992

Reserve Khachatryan Hovhannes Hakob, born in 1997

Abrahamyan Gevorg Vardan, born in 2001

Poghosyan Aram Vazgen, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Robert Mesrop, born in 1999

Movsisyan Hayk Nerses, born in 2001

Davtyan David Andranik, born in 2002

Manukyan Narek Azat, born in 2002

Zakharyan Artyom Robert, born in 2001

Chilingaryan Yuri Eduard, born in 2001

Ohanyan Andranik Karen, born in 2000

Davtyan Seryozha Arthur, born in 2001

Avagyan Gagik Raphael, born in 2002

Markosyan Shura Suren, born in 1998

Ghazaryan Artak Armen, born in 1998

Smbatyan Mkhitar Arthur, born in 1998

Gevorgyan Hakob Asatur, born in 1983

Reserve Makaryan Hrachya Khachik, born in 1992

Manukyan Sargis Khachatur, born in 1997

Movsisyan Arman Ara, born in 1978

Reserve Sargsyan Arman Samvel, born in 1979

Volunteer Melkonyan Arsen Shahen, born in 1987

Gevorgyan Karen Gurgen, born in 2000

Asatryan Petros Nver, born in 2001

Andreasyan Gor Robert, born in 2000

Chobanyan Artsvik Andranik, born in 2001

Serobyan Shmavon Arsen, born in 1999

Soghomonyan Narek Mesrop, born in 2001

Simonyan Emin Vanya, born in 2002

Srkoyan Sargis Hovik, born in 2001

Avetisyan Edgar Hovhannes, born in 2002

Arzumanyan Roland Volodya, born in 2000

Buniatyan Norayr Anushavan, born in 2000