Armenia will receive end-to-end support from WHO to prepare for, deploy and monitor Covid-19 vaccination

The EU is supporting WHO’s work in six Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia, with a €40m contribution to ensure efficient, safe and equitable rollout of COVID19 vaccination, complementing other regional EU Solidarity initiatives strengthening national health systems, UN Office in Armenia said in a Facebook post.

As part of the support, Armenia will receive end-to-end support from WHO to prepare for, deploy and monitor COVID19 vaccination, it added.