Opposition holds rally, march in Yerevan

The opposition “Homeland Salvation Movement” held a rally on Baghramyan Avenue, which has been closed since the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement, demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Vazgen Manukyan, the Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister, emphasized the need to organize elections “so that people could make a choice,” but added that it should not be done under the current government.

He reminded that their plan is as follows: the Prime Minister steps down, an interim government is formed, the situation in the country stabilizes, after which elections are held.

Speaking about the process of dismissing the head of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, Vazgen Manukyan stressed that they should demand that the President fulfill his duties.

Representative of the ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said, in turn, that President Armen Sarkissin has offered to meet the leaders of the Movement.

Earlier this week President Sarkissian said he would not sign the decree on dismissing Chief of the General Staff Onik Gaspayan and would forward it to the Constitutional Court.

Participants of the rally marched to the President’s Office and then moved on to different parts of Yerevan to encourage people to join them.