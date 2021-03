The Vatican recognizes the important role of Russia in finding a way out of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, secretary for relations with foreign states of the Vatican Paul Richard Gallagher told TASS on Friday.

Gallagher noted that the Vatican would like to see more progress in resolving “frozen conflicts” in the post-Soviet space.

Paul Richard Gallagher is a member of the official Vatican delegation accompanying Pope Francis on his apostolic trip to Iraq, where the pontiff arrived on Friday.