Armenian FM, UN Under-Secretary discuss humanitarian issues facing Artsakh

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Assistance Coordinator.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed Under-Secretary Lowcock on the humanitarian, socio-economic issues facing the Armenians of Artsakh. According to Minister Aivazian, tens of thousands of Artsakh Armenians have been forced to flee their homes due to the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

During the conversation, the provision of humanitarian aid to the Armenians of Artsakh was discussed. In this regard, the interlocutors agreed that appropriate conditions should be created to ensure the presence of international organizations in Artsakh, including UN specialized bodies, considering unacceptable the politicization of the implementation of this humanitarian function and the creation of artificial obstacles for that purpose.

In this context, they also exchanged views on the possibilities of providing humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh.