Tomasz Lech Buczek: Polish politician offers himself as an exchange for Armenian POWs

Polish politician and lawyer Tomasz Lech Buczek has penned a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, offering that he be exchanged for Armenian captives.

“In the name of eternal truth, faith and love for others. In the name f humanism, I propose the President that my person, Tomasz Lech Buczek, be exchanged for Armenian prisoners of war detained, hamulated and tortured in Azerbaijan. With the condition f their immediate release,” Buczek wrote.

“There are over 300 desperate families waiting for them, theey wait with pain in the name of the truth,” he said.

Tomasz Lech Buczek has been in Armenia for over a week. he wrote the letter in Etchmiadzin, where he held a meeting with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenian.