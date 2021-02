Artsakh manuscripts to be exhibited in Yerevan

The Artsakh manuscripts transferred from Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific and cultural center to will go on display in the Mashtots Matenadaran from March 3, 2010.

The exhibition will present the centers of Artsakh writing: Amaras, Gandzasar, Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, Gtchavank, St. Hakobavank, Khadavank, Dadivank, Yeritsmankants monastery, Shushi.

Manuscripts written, illustrated and kept in Artsakh, archival documents, antique books printed in Shushi will be exhibited. A total of eight dozen items will be on display.