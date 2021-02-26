Armenia does not have terrorists and saboteurs anywhere: Yerevan responds to Aliyev

Armenia has no saboteurs or terrorists anywhere, a spokesperson for the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The comments come after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced that all the prisoners of war had been returned and called Armenian still being held in Azerbaijan terrorists and saboteurs.

“Such rumors once again prove that Azerbaijan is trying to make the issue of prisoners a bargaining chip,” the spokesperson said.

“The statement of the President of Azerbaijan, in fact, contributes to the disruption of the process of exchange of prisoners through the mediation of the Red Cross and the Russian Federation,” he said.

“Such actions and statements contradict the spirit and logic of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, in particular, its 8th point, which states that ‘the exchange of prisoners of war, other detainees and the bodies of the victims is taking place’,” said the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan.