US Embassy closely following developments in Armenia

The United States Embassy is closely following ongoing developments in Armenia, including statements by relevant stakeholders, the US Embassy said in a statement.

“We encourage all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to de-escalate tensions peacefully, without violence,” the Embassy said.

“The United States is committed to supporting Armenia’s democratic reforms, in line with our shared values, and stresses the importance of democratic institutions and processes as Armenians look to address their political differences through dialogue,” the statement reads.