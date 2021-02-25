Artsakh’s President says ready to mediate to overcome the domestic crisis in Armenia

The recent domestic political developments in the Republic of Armenia are very worrying, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan says.

“I urge all parties to show sobriety and common sense, otherwise our defeat will be much deeper and fatal,” the President said in a Facebook post.

“Enough of the bloodshed we have shed, now is the time to put an end to crises, to go through a long process of development and strengthening,” he added.



Arayik Harutyunyan is currently in Yerevan and is ready to fulfill a mediation mission in overcoming this political crisis with honor.

The statement comes after the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

The Prime Minister called it a “military coup attempt” and invited his supporters to the Republic Square.