Court announces verdict in “Sasna Tsrer” case

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today published the verdict in the case of ten members of “Sasna Tsrer.”

The court ruled to terminate the criminal proceedings against Arayik Khandoyan on the ground of his death.

Pavel Manukyan was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in prison.

Vatuzhan Avetisyan was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison.

Mkhitar Avetisyan was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

Eduard Grigoryan was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison.

Gagik Yeghiazaryan was sentenced to 7 years and 5 months in prison.

Areg Kyureghyan was sentenced to 7 years and 1 month in prison.

Sedral Nazaryan was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in prison.

Smbat Barseghyan, who is accused of killing a police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Armen Bilyan was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in prison. Bilyan ‘s detention was lifted and replaced with recognizance not to leave.

The judge noted that, given that all defendants had behaved properly after their release, they could stay in freedom until the judicial act came into force, after which they would serve the sentences imposed by the court.

After seizing the police compound in Yerevan’s Erebuni district in July 2016 the gunmen led by retired army colonel Varuzhan Avetisian demanded that then President Serzh Sarkisian free jailed politician Zhirayr Sefilian and step down.

They laid down their weapons after a two-week standoff with security forces which left three police officers dead and was accompanied by hostage-taking.