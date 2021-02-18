Georgia’s Prime Minister resigns

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday, as a political crisis continues in the country following October’s parliamentary elections, DW reports.

Gakharia said in a statement that he was resigning due to disagreements within his own team over plans to arrest Nika Melia, chairman of Georgia’s main political opposition, the United National Movement (UNM).

“Unfortunately I was unable to reach a consensus with my team on this issue, so I have decided to resign,” Gakharia said in a statement, adding that he hopes the move will “reduce” political polarization in Georgia.

Gakharia said disagreement within his government would “pose a risk to the health and lives of our citizens and increase political polarization in the country.”

Melia was ordered to be placed in in pre-trial detention Wednesday evening after a Tbilisi court refused bail for the 41-year-old who is accused of organizing “mass violence” during 2019 anti-government protests.