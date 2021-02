On a working visit to Armenia, Wendy Morton, UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.

Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, briefed the guest on the history of the memorial.

Wendy Morton laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and flowers at the eternal flame, and observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims.